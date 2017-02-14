‘Bows hoping to ‘Cowboy Up’ against Gauchos in upcoming Big West road trip

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team travels to California for a pair of road games this week, beginning with a contest at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, Feb. 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m HT at The Thunderdome.

The game at UCSB will begin a stretch in which UH plays four of its final five Big West games on the road. The Rainbow Warriors dropped into a tie for fourth-place in the league standings after they had their four-game win streak snapped in a 72-58 home loss to UC Irvine on Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors swept its last road trip at UC Riverside and CSUN and is looking for its third straight road win when it faces UC Santa Barbara. UH has won the last four meetings between the teams, including the last three by double-digits. In the first meeting on Jan. 28, UH enjoyed its most comfortable Big West win of the season, 78-56, behind a career-high 34 points from Noah Allen.

Allen leads the Big West in scoring during conference games at 18.6 ppg. As a team, UH continues to lead the league in free throw shooting (.734) and turnover forced (14.3/game).

Following its game at UCSB, UH will face Cal Poly on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT.

Game 25 Tipoff Notes

Who: Hawai’i (12-12, 6-5 Big West) at UC Santa Barbara (3-20, 1-10 Big West)

When: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT

Where: The Thunderdome (5,600) – Santa Barbara, Calif.

Television: None

Streaming Video: BigWest.tv

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM. Bobby Curran (PxP).

Streaming Audio: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: UCSBGauchos.com

Twitter: @HawaiiMBB #HawaiiMBB

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his second season at UH (40-18). Bob Williams is in his 19th season at UCSB (310-258).

Series Information: Tied, 8-8.

About UCSB: UCSB sits in ninth in the Big West with a 1-10 record…the Gauchos are on a season-long eight-game losing streak…UCSB is averaging a league-low 57.3 ppg in Big West play, while shooting 36 percent from the floor and 28 percent on three-pointers…top scorer Gabe Vincent (13.8 ppg) suffered a season-ending injury on Feb. 2.