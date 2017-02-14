Castle Medical Center: February is Heart Month and 3rd Anniversary of Cardiovascular Program

Castle Medical Center is always looking out for your health, including your heart health! February is Heart Month and Castle Medical Center wants to celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of their amazing cardiovascular program.

While there are many risk factors patients cannot control, there are certain lifestyle factors can be changed to reduce one’s risk for developing heart disease.

Uncontrollable risk factors include:

  • Gender; men are more likely to develop heart disease
  • Age; as you age your risk of heart disease increases
  • Family history of heart disease
  • Being post-menopausal; women who have gone through menopause are at a higher risk for developing heart disease
  • Race; African Americans, American Indians and Mexican American are more likely than other ethnic groups to develop heart disease

Lifestyle risk factors include:

  • Stress or anger; people who have lots of stress or uncontrolled anger are at a higher risk for heart disease
  • Physical inactivity; exercise can lower your risk for developing heart disease
  • Diabetes
  • Obesity
  • High Blood pressure
  • Cholesterol problems; both high LDL and low HDL cholesterol can increase your risk for developing heart disease
  • Smoking

