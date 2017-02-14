College students create Valentine’s Day gift to last forever

Flowers are a popular gift this Valentine’s Day.

Students at Honolulu Community College are continuing the tradition of creating a bouquet that won’t wilt.

Each year, students with the Sheet Metal and Plastics Technology program create and sell “forever roses.”

Petals and leaves start as flat sheets of copper, which are cut and carefully molded into shape. Students assemble the pieces, then hand-crimp each petal to give it a lifelike texture.

“It’s all hand-formed. They may have been cut similarly but they don’t all look alike,” said sheet metal and plastics instructor Danny Aiu.

The roses were sold in the college’s sheet metal shop for $15 each or four for $50. All the money raised goes right back into the program.

“Our goal was 500 (roses). We just barely made it, and actually might be a little more, but we’re hoping we can sell out and that way we have enough money to buy what we need for the end of the semester,” Aiu said.

Honolulu CC’s Sheet Metal and Plastics program is designed to qualify students for entry into the sheet metal workforce. Through hands-on experience, students develop skills in fabrication, architectural metal work, pattern development and more.

Smaller projects, such as crafting of the forever roses, give students the opportunity to tap into their creative side and think about the possibilities of working with metal.