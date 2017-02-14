Deadline to apply for State Ethics and Campaign Spending Commissions extended

The Judicial Counsel has extended the deadline to apply for vacancies on the Hawaii State Ethics Commission and the Campaign Spending Commission. The new application deadline is Saturday, March 4.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawaii, and may not hold any other public office.

Applicants from all islands may apply. Travel expenses incurred by neighbor island members to attend meetings on Oahu will be reimbursed.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission.

The Hawaii State Constitution prohibits members of the Ethics Commission from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.

The primary duty of the five members of the Campaign Spending Commission is to supervise campaign contributions and expenditures. Campaign Spending Commissioners are prohibited from participating in political campaigns or contributing to candidates or political committees.

Interested persons should submit an application, a resume, and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by March 4 to:

Judicial Council

Hawaii Supreme Court

417 S. King Street, Second Floor

Honolulu, HI 96813-2902

An application form is available on the Judiciary website or can be obtained from the Communications and Community Relations Office, Room 212, Aliiolani Hale, 417 S. King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813, or by calling the Judicial Council at 539-4702.