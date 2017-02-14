Disposal team safely detonates live hand grenade in Kalaheo

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Kauai Police Dept.
Photo courtesy Kauai Police Dept.

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team safely detonated a live hand grenade at a remote location in Kalaheo, Kauai, on Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

A male resident discovered the grenade in his belongings and walked it to the Kalaheo fire station on Saturday afternoon.

Kauai police were immediately notified and requested the assistance of an explosive specialist from the Transportation Security Administration, who determined that the device was a live M22 hand grenade.

The TSA explosive specialist and Kauai police contained the grenade in a secured location until the Army’s EOD team, based out of Kaneohe, arrived on island on Monday.

The device was transported to a remote location in Kalaheo and safely detonated at approximately 3:23 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s