Disposal team safely detonates live hand grenade in Kalaheo

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team safely detonated a live hand grenade at a remote location in Kalaheo, Kauai, on Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

A male resident discovered the grenade in his belongings and walked it to the Kalaheo fire station on Saturday afternoon.

Kauai police were immediately notified and requested the assistance of an explosive specialist from the Transportation Security Administration, who determined that the device was a live M22 hand grenade.

The TSA explosive specialist and Kauai police contained the grenade in a secured location until the Army’s EOD team, based out of Kaneohe, arrived on island on Monday.

The device was transported to a remote location in Kalaheo and safely detonated at approximately 3:23 p.m.