Head Start accepting preschool applications for 2017-2018 school year

Honolulu Community Action Program, Inc. (HCAP) Head Start is offering free part-day and affordable full-day, quality preschool for 3- to 5-year-old children from families with limited incomes. The program is actively recruiting new students for the 2017-2018 school year.

Families are encouraged to apply by calling (808) 847-2400 or visiting the HCAP website at www.hcapweb.org/headstart for an application.

HCAP Head Start serves over 1,526 children each year with comprehensive early childhood education and family support services. Eligible families are selected for Head Start services based on criteria of age, income and family need.

Preschool options include a free 9-month part-day program, 9-month home base program, or an affordable 11-month full-day program to meet the needs of parents who are working or attending school.

