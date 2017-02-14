High bacteria levels detected in waters off Waikiki beach

Related Coverage Severe weather, strong gusts cause havoc across Oahu

The Department of Health is issuing an advisory after high levels of bacteria were detected in waters off Waikiki.

Officials report an increase in enterococci that exceeds water quality standards off Royal Moana Beach.

That stretch of beach is right in front of the Moana Surfrider in the center of Waikiki.

Officials say contact with water in this area could make you sick. More tests will be done until bacteria levels drop.

The levels are likely tied to the recent storm, as a brown water advisory remains in effect for the entire island of Oahu.

Rain can cause runoff containing bacteria, debris, and more to reach the ocean.