Ocean Safety officials advise no swimming on North Shore

Due to high surf and dangerous ocean conditions, Ocean Safety officials are advising no swimming at all North Shore beaches on Kauai, west of the Hanalei Pavilion to Kee Beach, including Anini Beach.

The National Weather Service has posted a High Surf Warning for all north and west-facing shores of Kauai and Niihau until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The warning may be extended or modified as conditions develop.

Lifeguards are reporting waves of up to 20 feet on the North Shore with very strong rip currents. Spectators are also advised to use extreme caution, as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline.

Beachgoers are urged to heed all posted warnings and advisories.

For up-to-date information about ocean conditions, please speak to a county lifeguard or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.