Ongoing flooding issues drain Windward Oahu golf course

A golf course in Windward Oahu says it’s lost hundreds of thousands of dollars because of flooding dating back to last year.

Ed Kagayama, a managing partner at Olomana Golf Links, says the flooding on the golf course is caused by an overflowing Waimanalo stream, which is maintained by the military.

This past weekend, much of the course was underwater, which according to Kagayama, is something that shouldn’t be happening. “There is a flow issue that we are trying to rectify and work with our military neighbors down stream.”

The golf course hosts multiple high school golf teams, and has golf development center run by long time pro Casey Nakama. Nakama has been playing and teaching at Olomana for decades, and says he’s never seen it this bad. “We have had big rains before I’ve seen it flooded before but the water would clear out a lot faster and the golf course would be up and running in about three days.”

Because of multiple massive flooding events since Tropical Storm Darby, the owners say they’ve had to let some employees go. Kagayama adds along with the financial toll, the flooding has hurt their reputation. “We have cancellations all the time and even our future business is affected because they can’t count on us to be open.”

A date has been set for the nearby stream to be dredged, but in the mean time the ownership of the course is working with the military in hopes to get back the revenue lost by closing down the entire course or parts of the course for months at a time. “We have filed some claims. We have been in correspondence with them and trading a lot of information about our situation about what occurred and the financial damages that we’ve had. That is an ongoing process. How long that’s going to take I have no clue.”

In the mean time, the course is still open for business. Nakama says he’s hoping for the course and the business to bounce back, “This is like my home and it’s sad to see it like this, but we’ll get through it.”

The dredging of the stream is set to begin in April, with the project lasting until September.

About 2,500 feet of the Waimanalo stream will be cleared out.