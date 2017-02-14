UH Hilo STEM scholarship program accepting applications

The Scholarships for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S-STEM) Program at the University of Hawaii at Hilo is currently accepting applications through Wednesday, March 15, for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The S-STEM Program is sponsored by the National Science Foundation and provides support to students from economically disadvantaged families who are academically talented and motivated to complete STEM degrees in Astronomy, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Environmental Science, Geology, Marine Science, Mathematics, Natural Science, or Physics.

Each scholar receives an award of up to $5,000 per year or $20,000 for four years of undergraduate studies, providing the student maintains the required academic standing in their STEM major. The program also integrates and expands existing educational services for UH Hilo STEM students.

This scholarship is open to all qualifying UH Hilo incoming freshmen with the appropriate academic background and ready to take Calculus 1, returning UH Hilo students, and students transferring into UH Hilo as freshmen.

For more information on eligibility requirements and an application, click here, or contact Terrilani Chong at 932-7094 or terrilan@hawaii.edu, or Rebekah Loving at 932-7587 or SSTEMUHHilo@gmail.com.