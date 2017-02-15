6 Rainbow Warriors sweep Lindenwood, win ninth straight

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team defeated Lindenwood in straight sets for its ninth consecutive victory, Wednesday in a non-conference match at Van Dyne Gym. Set scores were 25-21, 25-18, 26-24.

The fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors (14-2) swept all four matches on their road trip to improve to 14-2, the second-best start in program history and best since 1996 (15-1). Over the last two days, UH posted its first-ever wins over Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association members McKendree and Lindenwood.

Freshman opposite Rado Parapunov led UH with a match-high 16 kills, hitting .355. Sophomore outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier tallied a career-high 15 kills while freshman outside hitter Austin Matautiaadded seven kills. All three pin hitters posted hitting percentages of .333 or better in 75 attempts.

As a team, the Warriors hit .333 while holding Lindenwood to .192. The Lions (0-11) held advantages in service aces (6-1) and blocks (9-7.5) and were led by Jake Duckworth’s eight kills.

UH middle blocker Dalton Solbrig matched his career-high with six blocks while libero Larry Tuiletarecorded 10 digs.

The Warriors return to Mountain Pacific Sports Federation action by hosting Pepperdine, Feb. 24 & 26 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

#HawaiiMVB