Concerns with police investigation re-examined in daycare death case

By Published: Updated:
hpd honolulu police patrol car badge generic

Honolulu police have launched an investigation into the handling of a case that involved a toddler being put in the hospital.

Police are opening an investigation into the handling of a child abuse case from nearly two years ago, involving the wife of a current Honolulu Police Department officer.

The child is 3-year-old Peyton Valiente, who was 17 months-old at the time. According to his mother nearly two years ago Peyton had to be taken to the hospital after suffering injuries sustained at an Ewa Beach home daycare.

Story on KHON2 at 10 p.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s