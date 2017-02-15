Feedback wanted on Complete Street improvements in Downtown, Chinatown

A series of public events are being held this month to discuss plans for Complete Streets improvements in the Downtown/Chinatown area that will make roads safer for drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians, and bus riders.

Improvements range from pavement markings that delineate bike lanes and routes, to sidewalk bulbouts that extend the sidewalk and improve the visibility of pedestrians. Also included are raised medians and protected intersections that separate bicyclists from sidewalks and moving traffic. The preliminary plans reflect a range of solutions on key streets within the area from River Street to Punchbowl Street, makai of Vineyard Boulevard.

Download a fact sheet here.

The Department of Transportation Services is participating in nearly a dozen community events including street pop-ups, lunch and learns, neighborhood board meetings and a Complete Streets Expo.

Community input will be used in creating the final design. Click here for more information, or email completestreets@honolulu.gov.

Pop-up events will be held this Thursday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ARTS at Marks Garage, and next Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pacific Guardian Center Courtyard. Complete Streets program administrator Michael Packard and the project team will be present to answer questions and receive feedback.

Several Lunch and Learn presentations will allow for a more detailed presentation and a review of street-level concept plans. Lunch will be provided; please RSVP to mwhite@ssfm.com at least two days in advance and specify any dietary restrictions. The presentations will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at noon at Madre Chocolate, Thursday, Feb. 23, at noon at the Hawaii Community Development Authority, and Friday, Feb. 24, at noon at the AIA Center for Architecture.

A Community Symposium and Complete Streets Expo will take place Wednesday, March 15, from 5-8 p.m. at the Laniakea YWCA at 1040 Richards Street. This major event will feature a presentation, open house, and complete streets expo with activities and giveaways. There will be multiple ways to engage and provide input.

Stakeholder Meetings or Group Presentations are available for groups or associations interested in learning more. Contact mwhite@ssfm.com to request a meeting or presentation, subject to availability.