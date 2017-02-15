Former Roosevelt, UH star Chad Owens signs w/ Saskatchewan of the CFL

After spending his entire career in the East Division, former League MOP Chad Owens is headed to Saskatchewan, signing a deal with the Riders on the second day of free agency.

Owens spent last year with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he was on pace for another 1,000-yard season before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

In 102 career games, Owens has 504 receptions for 5,982 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also has over 10,000 combined career kick return yards.

Prior to signing with the ‘Cats Owens made his mark as one of the most exciting players in the CFL with Toronto Argonauts as a perennial threat in their receiving corps and kick return game.

In 2012, Owens helped the Argonauts secure the 100th Grey Cup on home turf while taking home the league’s Most Outstanding Player award with over 1,300 yards receiving and leading the CFL in combined yardage for the third straight season.