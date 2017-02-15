Hawaii Island man arrested after allegedly attacking California visitors

A Kamuela man has been arrested in connection with a violent confrontation with two visitors from California.

Herbert Lee, 30, was arrested Wednesday morning in Kona on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

On Monday, Feb. 13, at around 4:48 p.m., South Kohala police officers were called to Hapuna Beach Park.

A man and woman from Sacramento, both 64, reported that as they were leaving the park on bicycles, a truck drove into the park using the exit lane, forcing the bikes to veer off the road. The male bicyclist then shouted at the driver.

A short time later, while the bicyclists were at Hapuna Beach and Old Puako roads, police say the truck approached them. Police say the driver — identified as Lee — exited the truck, assaulted both bicyclists, took the man’s cell phone and then fled when a Good Samaritan tried to intervene.

The victims were treated at the scene by Fire Department medics.