Hawaiian Raptors to fly out of Honolulu early Friday morning

Don’t be alarmed if you hear military aircraft taking off in the early morning hours Friday.

The Hawaii Air National Guard says a number of F-22 Raptors are scheduled to depart from Honolulu International Airport sometime during the pre-dawn hours.

Depending on weather and wind conditions, the take-offs are likely to be heard throughout several Honolulu neighborhoods.

The early morning departures are necessitated by a requirement for the Raptors to land at their destination during daylight hours.

“On behalf of the Hawaii Air National Guard, we’d like to apologize in advance for any noise disturbance”, said Brig. Gen. Gregory Woodrow, 154th Wing Commander.

The Raptors will be deploying to a location where the pilots will be able to conduct live-fire training which is essential for maintaining their aerial combat skills.

The Hawaiian Raptors are from the HIANG’s 199th Fighter Squadron and the active duty Air Force’s 19th Fighter Squadron.

Last year, the Hawaiian Raptors returned from the Middle East where they flew their F-22s, striking high value ISIS targets in Syria and Iraq. The Hawaiian Raptors are also tasked with the around-the-clock, 365 days-a-year Air Defense Alert mission, protecting Hawaii from any external threats.

The 154th Wing is the largest Air National Guard wing in the nation.

The Hawaii Air National Guard is comprised of nearly 2,500 Airmen whose federal mission is to be trained and available for active duty Air Force operational missions.