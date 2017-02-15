Kincaid’s Honolulu restaurant in Ward Warehouse to close this summer

After 40 years of serving Hawaii diners, Kincaid’s Honolulu will close its doors.

Owner Restaurants Unlimited Inc. (RUI), a Seattle-based restaurant group, says an exact date has not been set, but the restaurant is expected to close in August.

Last week Ward Warehouse tenants received a notice of closure, confirming that the shopping complex will close in August ahead of scheduled demolition. It will eventually be replaced by a luxury high-rise.

“Our current focus is to take care of our team members, many of whom have been with us for decades. We are coordinating with Kincaid’s Honolulu’s management to provide resources for all team members to mitigate the impact of this difficult situation,” said Jim Eschweiler, CEO at RUI. “We greatly appreciate our loyal guests, and are honored to have shared in so many memories and celebrations over more than four decades. We look forward to continuing those celebrations at our Ryan’s Grill location. Until the official closure, Kincaid’s Honolulu will continue the outstanding and personalized service for which they are known.”

RUI says there are no plans to reopen the restaurant, however it will continue to operate sister restaurant, Ryan’s Grill, located at Ward Centre.