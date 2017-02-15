New Hawaii Grammy winner performs after win in Honolulu

Hawaii’s new Grammy Award-winning performer hit the stage at home Wednesday night for the first time since striking gold in Hollywood.

Kalani Pe’a performed at Ward Village as part of its weekly Wednesday community educational entertainment nights.

He’s’ hoping to use his new found fame to teach the world a lesson or two about Hawaiian music and culture.

“It’s more than just entertainment it’s about educating our community about the culture in the way of life and how do we live our life through music and the arts. So I’m glad I’m here. It’s not going to change who I am as the kanaka wears a lauhala bow tie. And with all my quirky ways and personality I’m just going to be who I am and continue to live the legacy of my kupuna,” said Pe’a.

While he’d like nothing more than to just take a break and sleep. Pe’a tells us opportunities to tour are coming in fast and furious, and it’s time to take full advantage of them.