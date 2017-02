A brother and sister from Oahu are hitting it big.

They’re the stars of their own reality show debuting Feb. 16 on HGTV. It’s called Aloha Homes.

Michelle and David Jaime use their combined talents to re-model homes here in the islands turning run-down digs to works of art.

Aloha Homes debuts Feb. 16 on HGTV at noon Hawaii time.