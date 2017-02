For the second straight season Punahou graduate K.J. Harrison will be up for America’s top amateur baseball honor, the Golden Spikes Award.

Harrison, a junior 1B/C at Oregon State, was named to the award’s watch list Wednesday following a sophomore season where he hit .265 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI.

The Kailua native is also a preseason All-American, and was named as Baseball America’s Pac-12 preseason player of the year.