The Tennessee TItans are planning to hold quarterback Marcus Mariota out of any team related activity until training camp, according to ESPN’s Paul Kuharsky.

Titans’ head coach Mike Mularkey told 104.5 ‘The Zone’ that Mariota’s rehabilitation is currently on schedule.

Mariota suffered a fractured right fibula in a late December game against the Jaguars.

Tennessee hasn’t released camp dates yet, but they started training camp on July 30th in 2016.