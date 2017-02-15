Sacred Hearts Academy Science Symposium for Girls this Saturday

By Published: Updated:
ca5cef3ee58647529fc021ee296ed013

Sacred Hearts Academy presents its 23rd Science Symposium for Girls on Saturday, February 18, from 7:45 – 11:30 a.m.  The Symposium, free and open to girls in grades 5 through 8, will be conducted on the Academy campus, 3253 Waialae Avenue.

Following the keynote address, girls will attend hands-on workshops, while parents participate in other sessions.

 

The student program consists of interactive workshops facilitated by local professionals. Workshop leaders include a veterinarian, a chef, a team of medical doctors, and coral reef experts presenting 18 workshops, allowing exploration of exciting topics and potential future careers.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s