Sacred Hearts Academy Science Symposium for Girls this Saturday

Sacred Hearts Academy presents its 23rd Science Symposium for Girls on Saturday, February 18, from 7:45 – 11:30 a.m. The Symposium, free and open to girls in grades 5 through 8, will be conducted on the Academy campus, 3253 Waialae Avenue.

Following the keynote address, girls will attend hands-on workshops, while parents participate in other sessions.

The student program consists of interactive workshops facilitated by local professionals. Workshop leaders include a veterinarian, a chef, a team of medical doctors, and coral reef experts presenting 18 workshops, allowing exploration of exciting topics and potential future careers.