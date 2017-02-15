Vendors sought for 4th annual Made in Maui County Festival

Applications are now being accepted for the 4th annual Made in Maui County Festival.

The festival will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Considered the largest products show in Maui County, the event is presented by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

Local businesses who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply as a Product Vendor:

Business must be based in Maui County (current GET license required)

All products offered for sale must be made, manufactured, grown and/or created in Maui County. Although products may include source materials made/found in the State of Hawaii.

Must meet minimum of 51-percent “Made in Hawaii” product valuation.

Applications are also available for local Food Trucks interested in participating. Three food trucks will be featured on Friday, Nov. 3, and 12 food trucks will be featured on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Deadline for applications is May 31. All applications will be reviewed between June 5 through July 7, and businesses will be notified of the Vendor Selection Committee’s decision on or before July 14.

Last year’s festival attracted more than 11,000 residents and visitors, and provided opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective wholesalers and connect with new customers.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our islands’ economy and we are proud to support our dedicated entrepreneurs who help to strengthen our community through job creation and economic diversification,” said Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa. “It is the reason why the annual Made in Maui County Festival was originally created – to provide opportunities for our small businesses to grow and succeed.”

For information and to download an application, click here, email info@MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com or call (808) 270-7710.