Wounded warriors enjoy day at the beach

Dozens of disabled veterans and their families got a chance to enjoy a day at the beach.

Wounded Warrior Family Day took place on the beach fronting Hale Koa Hotel. Participants got a chance to go boogie boarding, surf, and were treated to a picnic.

The event was organized by the non-profit organization Wounded Warrior Ohana.

“Everybody deserves a day at the beach, no matter their physical or cognitive challenges. They deserve to come out to the beach like all the rest of us,” said Melanie Chun with Wounded Warrior Ohana.

Koa Beach Services provided beach and water equipment, while AccesSurf helped out with surfing lessons.

