Company recalls strollers over reports of car seats falling off

Britax is recalling 676,000 strollers because their car seats can fall off.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday.

It involves Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers when used as a travel system with a car seat carrier attached.

All models are folding, single or double occupant strollers and have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame.

Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, resulting in 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

In addition, Britax is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.

Consumers should immediately stop using their Click & Go receiver mounts and contact Britax for a free repair kit for single strollers.

Owners of the recalled double strollers should stop using them with car seats attached. Consumers can continue to use their stroller or car seat independently without the car seat attached to the stroller.

The strollers were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target, and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017 for between $250 and $470 for the strollers and travel systems.

