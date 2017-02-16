Hawaii Dental Association: Digital Dentistry for the public

Hawaii Dental Association is all about using technology to help you keep that smile beautiful. Digital technology like an intraoral camera/video can record images and allow the dentist to discuss the images with the patient in real time, compared to the chairside paper sketches that a lot of dentists used to rely on.

Digital technology in dentistry has helped dentists and patients by lowering levels of radiation exposure. Standard x-rays are 2-dimensional images; there are now 3-D images that help in the process of interpreting abnormalities and anatomical landmarks in teeth.

