Hilton Grand Vacations holds job fair for new resort

By Published: Updated:
The Grand Islander (Rendering: Hilton Grand Vacations)
The Grand Islander (Rendering: Hilton Grand Vacations)

Hilton Grand Vacations is looking to fill more than 50 new positions for its newest resort.

The Grand Islander is scheduled to open in March within Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

It will feature 418 one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, as well as penthouse suites.

A hiring event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hilton Hawaiian Village, South Pacific Ballroom 3, at 2005 Kalia Road.

Interviews will be held throughout the day, with offers made the following day.

Available opportunities include positions as sales executives, marketing representatives, guest ambassadors, and other customer service-related roles. Some positions may require Japanese language skills, and OPT student visas may be considered.

Candidates with travel, hospitality, luxury retail, sales, marketing or customer service experience are encouraged to attend.

Click here for more information.

The Grand Islander (Rendering: Hilton Grand Vacations)
The Grand Islander (Rendering: Hilton Grand Vacations)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s