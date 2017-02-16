Hilton Grand Vacations holds job fair for new resort

Hilton Grand Vacations is looking to fill more than 50 new positions for its newest resort.

The Grand Islander is scheduled to open in March within Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

It will feature 418 one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, as well as penthouse suites.

A hiring event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hilton Hawaiian Village, South Pacific Ballroom 3, at 2005 Kalia Road.

Interviews will be held throughout the day, with offers made the following day.

Available opportunities include positions as sales executives, marketing representatives, guest ambassadors, and other customer service-related roles. Some positions may require Japanese language skills, and OPT student visas may be considered.

Candidates with travel, hospitality, luxury retail, sales, marketing or customer service experience are encouraged to attend.

