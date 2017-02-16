HPU’s Chauncey Orr in contention for Bevo Francis Award as National Player of the Year

Hawai’i Pacific swingman Chauncey Orr has advanced to the second level and continues as one of the top 50 players in consideration for the 2017 Bevo Francis Award as the top player who competes in NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, the USCAA and the NCCAA. The updated watch list was announced Wednesday.

The award is named in honor of the late Clarence “Bevo” Francis of Rio Grande College (Ohio) (now University of the Rio Grande) who was one of the best scorers in all of college basketball in the middle 1950’s, averaging better than 50 points a game. The award is presented by SmallCollegeBasketball.com.

Orr, the 6-4 senior from Bowling Green, Ohio/Bowling Green, has been named a PacWest Conference player of the week and defender of the week twice this season. He leads the No. 8 Sharks (23-2, 15-2) with 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, ranking fourth in the PacWest in scoring and fifth in rebounding. He’s fifth in the PacWest with 1.7 steals per game, and fourth with his .557 field goal percentage. Additionally he averages 3.5 assists per game and has a .782 free throw percentage.

Orr joins one other PacWest player, Michael Smith of California Baptist on the narrowed watch list. Western Washington’s Taylor Stafford and Alaska Anchorage’s Sekou Wiggs join Orr and Smith as players from the NCAA Division II West Region on the list of 50.

“I sincerely congratulate the 50 players that are listed on the Bevo Francis Watch List,” said SCB Founder, John McCarthy. “Clearly, this is a very elite group of players that are each in the midst of an outstanding season.

“It’s incredibly difficult to narrow this list to 50 players for the Bevo Francis Award. There are a tremendous amount of players that are having outstanding seasons, yet when you try to choose 50 players from about 1,100 – 1,200 teams, it’s a daunting task. Our committee has spent a good deal of time providing a lot of feedback, and I am grateful to have so many credible coaches that are engaged in this process.”

On February 15, SCB will publish the next Watch List with 25 players. The finalists will be announced in a highlight video that will be released on April 1, while the 2017 Bevo Francis Award winner will be announced on April 3.