Man escapes unharmed as fire destroys Kauai home

Photo: County of Kauai
Photo: County of Kauai

A three-bedroom home was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night along Kaumualii Highway in Kalaheo.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 11 p.m. to find the single-story home fully involved.

The fire was fully extinguished just before midnight, but the home is considered a total loss.

The adult male occupant was able to escape without getting hurt.

Fire investigators from Kauai Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau estimate that the fire caused roughly $200,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

The fire appears to have started on the front porch of the home, but the cause remains under investigation.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the displaced man.

Police closed Kaumualii Highway, from Halewili to Papalina roads, until around 12:30 a.m.

