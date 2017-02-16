Mayor Caldwell to deliver State of the City address

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell will be delivering his State of the City address at Honolulu Hale Thursday evening.

Among the issues he will be focusing on are rail and affordable housing.

The city is trying to spur development of affordable homes by possibly offering incentives to developers, especially if they build near the rail line.

“Some of the incentives we’ll be giving are things like waiver of fees, like hook-up fees for sewer,” said Roy Amemiya, city managing director. “Perhaps if they dedicate a certain amount to affordable housing, we will waive their real property taxes during construction, and if they keep it affordable, we’ll also waive real property taxes for those affordable units.”

The State of the City address will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Honolulu Hale.

Check back at 6:30 p.m. to watch a live stream of Caldwell’s address, courtesy of Olelo.