State prepares for homeless sweep on Diamond Head slope

It’s one of our most visited state parks. Part of Diamond Head has also become a homeless camp.

The state is working to get the three dozen people living on the makai slope out.

Since December, the DLNR has been posting notices and issuing citations letting them know they’re not allowed to live there. While they are doing that, they are also offering them help such as shelters, and treatment.

“The goal is not to be punitive or to displace from one are to another but really to get them to a long term resolution of housing,” said state homeless coordinator Scott Morishige.

He said six people have taken them up on their offer to get treatment or go to a shelter.

Law enforcement officials will be going there at unannounced times to issue citations and ultimately, remove any abandoned items.