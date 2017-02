Just after a 5:30 a.m. Thursday, an accident was reported along Farrington Highway, Honolulu bound near Maili Point. Honolulu Police officers have shut down all lanes East (town) bound on Farrington from Mailiili Road and Hakimo Road.

Waianae traffic is being rerouted to Mailiili Rd. to Paakea to Hakimo Rd. Expect major delays in the area. The Waianae Bypass road is now open to help traffic that is backed up right now to Makaha.