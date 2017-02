LITTO BIT SUGAR & SALT is our savory this week. It is just a slight, sugar candy coating with a touch of salty. A light delight.

COCO KONA COFFEE features real Kona Coffee on dark chocolate. Just that kick start you need to get you through the day.

Come sample all our flavors at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.