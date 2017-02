Did you feel it?

A lot of Hawaii residents did…

At 5:34 this morning a magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred about 17 miles from Waikoloa village.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says no tsunami was generated.

For more information on the earthquake go to: https://hvo.wr.usgs.gov/seismic/volcweb/earthquakes/index.php.

