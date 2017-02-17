Army to test emergency notification system on Oahu

The Army will test its emergency notification system on Oahu periodically between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Friday, Feb. 24.

All Army installations may hear “exercise” announcements via various outlets, to include indoor and outdoor loudspeakers.

Affected installations include: Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield, Helemano Military Reservation, Fort Shafter, Fort Shafter Flats, Tripler Army Medical Center, Aliamanu Military Reservation, Fort DeRussy, and Pohakuloa Training Area.

“Typically these tests only affect our on-post community, but we still want to let our neighbors know,” said Dennis Drake, public affairs director, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii. “If anyone outside our installations hears the announcements, there’s no cause for alarm.”

The Army regularly tests its emergency notification systems to ensure they are fully operational and ready.

Questions regarding these tests or other activities on Oahu Army installations should be directed to the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii public affairs office at (808) 656-3160 or 656-3159.