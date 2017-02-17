Career criminal arrested with warrants totaling over $1M

A career criminal known to local law enforcement as the “Gingerbread Man” has been arrested again.

Amery Kahale-Sugimura, 38, was arrested Thursday night at a home on Wehiwehi Street in Waianae for warrants totaling $1.53 million for violating the conditions of his release for previous crimes.

Kahale-Sugimura has a lengthy criminal history with 20 prior convictions. In 2016, he was arrested for car theft and a drug offense. In 2015, he was arrested after being caught on a stolen motorcycle, and two years before that, in 2013, he led Honolulu police on a wild chase near Alvah Scott Elementary School and was arrested for robbery and assaulting a police officer. Police ended up shooting him several times.

He was out on bail while allegedly committing those crimes.

We’ll follow up with prosecutors later Friday to see why he keeps being allowed to post bail.