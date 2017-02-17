Coast Guard rescues 6 people from grounded vessel off Honolulu

Six people were rescued by the Coast Guard Thursday evening after their 34-foot sailing vessel grounded while entering the Keehi Channel off Honolulu.

A Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point safely hoisted the people from sailing vessel Malia and took them back to the air station.

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center received notification at 6:43 p.m. from the vessel’s crew hailing mayday.

When the Coast Guard response boat arrived on scene, it was only able to get within 30 yards of the vessel due to shallow water.

The boat remained on scene until the helicopter crew arrived and successfully hoisted the six people.

There have been no reports of injuries or pollution. The owner of the vessel will work with Sector Honolulu personnel to develop a salvage plan.