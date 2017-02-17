Fire engulfs Makiki home, no injuries reported

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm building fire in Makiki Friday morning.

At 8:32 a.m., the first HFD unit arrived at a Green Street address to find a two-story family dwelling engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control by 8:53 a.m. and personnel are continuing with overhaul operations to fully extinguish it.

It was reported that an adult male was home at the time of the fire. He was alerted by an activated smoke alarm and was able escape uninjured. The American Red Cross has been dispatched to assist those affected by the fire.

The fire is under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined. The fire damage is not available at this time but the home is considered to be a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

Photo courtesy Mapu Puaa
Photo courtesy Mapu Puaa

