Jai helped to kickoff the 33rd Annual Great Aloha Run Friday with a three-day sport, health and fitness expo.

The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, and features fitness challenges and demonstrations, children’s activities, prize giveaways, retail and exhibit booths, and meet-and-greet sessions.

Great Aloha Run participants are able to pick up their packets at the expo, but you don’t have to be a runner to enjoy the event.