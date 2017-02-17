Hawaii Island police look for man wanted on bench warrants

Hawaii Island police are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted on two bench warrants.

Damon J. Soderlund is wanted for two counts of contempt of court. He is also wanted for questioning in an abuse case.

He is described as 5-foot-9, 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has no permanent address but frequents the Kailua-Kona area.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.