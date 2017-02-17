Injured visitor airlifted from Commando Hike, Maui

Maui fire crews rescued a visitor after he jumped from a waterfall and was unable to move.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, fire crews responded to the Commando Hike near mile marker 6 of the Hana Highway.

Firefighters met with the victim’s friends at the trailhead and learned that the victim was stranded at the second pond after he jumped from a 60-foot waterfall and was injured on the landing.

Despite low cloud cover and rain in the area, the fire department’s Air 1 helicopter was able to reach the victim, who was about a mile and a half mauka of the highway. Rescue crews stabilized his injuries and airlifted him to a pasture next to the highway, where he was transferred to paramedics at around 5:45 p.m.

The 30-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.