Lovin’ Hawaii: Bringing back the famous Taro Pie plus love that McCafe Royal Kona Blend coffee

McDonald’s of Hawaii is bringing back a local favorite – the Taro Pie – for a limited time only. The Taro Pie features a sweet filling with delicious pieces of taro inside a flaky golden-brown crust. Pair the Taro Pie with an iced McCafé Royal Kona Blend coffee and you’ve got yourself the perfect snack for a poi-connoisseur. Local customers are always excited for the return of the Taro Pie because it’s a unique option that you will only find at McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii. Available while supplies last.

