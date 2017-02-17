Man found guilty of murdering high school football player in Kalihi

A man has been convicted of murdering a 16-year-old in Kalihi.

On Friday, Feb. 17, a jury found Adrian Bringas guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Wesley Ulugalu-Sula.

Ulugalu-Sula was a junior and an outside linebacker on the Farrington High School varsity football team.

Court documents allege that on the night of Tuesday, April 12, 2016, Bringas approached a group on Ahonui Street and tried to sell them drugs.

Police say an argument began between Bringas, Ulugalu-Sula, and the victim’s 18-year-old brother, which moved to the middle of the street.

That’s when, court documents say, Bringas pulled a sharp object out of his backpack and stabbed Ulugalu-Sula once in the upper chest. He later died at the hospital.

Court documents say Bringas then fought Ulugalu-Sula’s brother and stabbed him in the upper leg.

Bringas had also been charged with second-degree assault, but was acquitted by the jury on that count.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.