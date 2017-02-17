Rainbow Wahine volleyball to host trio of spring matches

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team will host three spring matches this year at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine will play Osaka on Feb. 28, Minnesota on March 16 and Kansas on March 21. All matches scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Seating will be general admission for all three matches with adult tickets at $11, senior citizen tickets at $8 and student prices at $5. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, February 21 at 9:00 a.m.

The 2016 Rainbow Wahine finished the season ranked No. 17 in the final AVCA coaches poll after posting a 23-6 overall record. Hawai’i captured their second-straight Big West title and 25thoverall conference crown with a 15-1 mark. The ‘Bows competed in their 35th NCAA tournament where they defeated USC in the first round but fell to Minnesota in the second. Hawai’i will return five starters and 15 letterwinners next fall—including all-Big West first team players Emily Maglio,Savanah Kahakai, and Norene Iosia.

Minnesota finished this past season ranked No. 3 with a 29-5 overall record. The Golden Gophers advanced all the way to the NCAA semifinal match before falling to Stanford in four sets.

Kansas ended 2016 ranked at No. 12 in the AVCA poll. The Jayhawks finished their season with an impressive 27-3 overall record and captured the Big 12 title with a 13-1 record in conference. Kansas fell in the NCAA second round to Creighton in five sets.

