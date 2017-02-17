Two men indicted for attempted murder of Kauai police officers

Attorney General Doug Chin announced that a Kauai grand jury day indicted Kalei Hiilei Goodwin and Kanbert A.T. Alapai for the attempted murder of three Kauai police officers while in the performance of their official duties.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Goodwin and Alapai, while driving separate vehicles during the same incident, allegedly attempted to run over Officers Brian Silva, James Rodriguez, and Kapena Wilson.

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer is punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, the grand jury on Thursday indicted Goodwin for resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle. Goodwin and Alapai were also indicted for drug offenses.

Alapai is currently in custody and his bail has been set at $250,000.

Goodwin is still at large. A warrant has been issued for Goodwin’s arrest with bail set at $500,000. He is 31, 5-foot-3, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information that could help locate Goodwin should call the Kauai Police Department dispatch line at (808) 241-1711 or Kauai CrimeStoppers at (808) 246-8300.

Each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.