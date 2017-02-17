What do you want in a new superintendent? Board of Education conducts public survey

What are you looking for in a schools superintendent? The Board of Education wants to hear from you.

It is currently searching for a superintendent for Hawaii’s K-12 public education system.

The contract for the current superintendent, Kathryn Matayoshi, ends in June and will not be renewed.

The board has posted an online survey for students, parents, teachers, administrators, businesses, community members, and other stakeholders.

Click here to access the survey and provide your opinion.

It will be available until 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

