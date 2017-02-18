Allen drops 30, Rainbow Warriors plaster Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team got 30 points from Noah Allen and the Rainbow Warriors enjoyed a torrid shooting night from behind the arc in a convincing 82-61 win over Cal Poly Saturday night at the Mott Athletic Center. UH improved to 13-13 overall and 7-6 in the Big West with its third win in its last four road games.

Two nights after suffering one of its most disappointing losses of the year —a 56-54 setback at UCSB —UH bounced back in a big way versus the Mustangs (8-18, 3-9 BWC). The 21-point win the matched UH’s largest margin of victory ever in a Big West road game (at Cal State Fullerton, 2015).

They did it with Allen’s exploits and 13 three pointers, on shy of the school record. In all, UH shot 13-of-23 from behind the arc. It was a stark contrast to 48 hours prior when the Rainobow Warriors missed 18 of their 24 three-point attempts in the loss at UCSB.

Allen had five of UH’s 13 three-pointers en route to his 30-point explosion. It was the fourth time this year the senior scored at least 30 points, a single-season feat accomplished by only four other Rainbow Warriors, the last being Anthony Harris in 1995-96.

Allen, who scored 20 of his points in the first half, also added a game-high nine rebounds and five assists. Jack Purchase rebounded from a scoreless night at UCSB with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Gibson Johnson had 14 points and a career-high four assists.

In a sign of things to come, Hawai’i came out blazing. UH went on a 7-0 run in the first 90 seconds of the game and nailed its first five three-point attempts to build its lead to as many as 15 points. Cal Poly rallied and came within two, put a strong first-half finish gave UH a 44-37 lead at the break.

The Mustangs scored the first four points of the second half to make it a three-point game. But UH responded with eight straight points—including back-to-back treys by Allen and Purchase— and the game was never that close again. The Rainbow Warriors, who never trailed in the game, maintained a double-digit lead throughout the half, building its margin to as many as 23 points late in the game.

The ‘Bows finished the game shooting 51 percent and dished out 20 assists. The ‘Bows also tied a season-low for turnovers (10) and out-rebounded the Mustangs, 42-30.

UH now returns to the islands for its final home game of the season when it hosts Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Feb. 25. Allen, the team’s lone senior, will be honored following the game as part of Senior Night festivities.

#HawaiiMBB