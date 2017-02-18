Coast Guard seeks public’s help in locating owner of adrift life ring found off Kauai

The Coast Guard is asking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift orange life ring found approximately 500 yards off of Red Hill on the Na Pali coast of Kauai Saturday.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the life ring is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

At 11 a.m., watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center received notification from Kauai central dispatch that they had come across an adrift life ring.

Sector Honolulu issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners and launched an MH-65 dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to conduct a search of the area. Hawaii Fire Department crews are also searching the area.

There are no reports of correlating distress or missing persons at this time.