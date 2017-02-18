Firefighters respond to 2-alarm Wailupe fire

Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-alarm building fire located on Kalanianaole Highway Saturday morning.

The first HFD unit arrived at 10:39 a.m. to find a single-story structure with smoke and flames emanating from the basement area.

The fire was brought under control by 10:54 a.m. and personnel are continuing with overhaul operations to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

It was reported that the structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined. The fire damage is not available at this time.