Great Aloha Run expo kicks off weekend events

With this Presidents Day holiday weekend comes the annual Great Aloha Run on Monday, which also means the event’s expo, sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

From now until Sunday, you can learn more about living a healthy and active lifestyle.

There are also health screenings, a farmers market, food, entertainment and prizes.

The expo runs until 7 p.m. Saturday, then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $4.

About 20,000 people are expected for the run on Monday morning.

